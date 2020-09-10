Cork developer seeks to build over 1,000 homes and a15-storey hotel in west Dublin

Cork builder Michael O’Flynn’s company has lodged plans to construct 1,137 residential units and a 15 storey hotel across 13 blocks at Walkinstown Avenue in west Dublin.

In the 10- year permission sought by the O’Flynn Group, 12 of the 13 apartment blocks are to range from four to 10 storeys in height.

The mixed use ‘South West Gate Dublin 12’ development, valued at €625 million, is to also include a 148 bedroom 15 storey hotel across the 17-acre site to be developed along the Naas Rd.

The plan is the largest ever devised for the capital by the O’Flynn Group and planning documentation lodged with Dublin City Council state that the anticipated population from the development will be 2,584.

The development is made up of 299 build to rent units; 724 build to sell units and 114 social and affordable units in order for the O’Flynn Group to comply with its Part V social housing obligations.

The plan also includes 5,000 sq metres of office space, 10 retail units, a cultural hub and a primary healthcare centre.

The development, much of it located on the former Nissan Ireland site, when complete will accommodate 658 jobs including 313 office jobs, 164 in retail and 49 in the hotel.

Chairman and ceo, Michael O’Flynn stated on Thursday: “We have a strong track record in delivering quality housing projects over many years. We in conjunction with our design team have engaged extensively with Dublin County Council and are delighted to submit our application for Southwest Gate and, if successful, we look forward to delivering this project to the people of Dublin as quickly as possible.”

The group stated that it hopes to commence construction on the first phase of the plan in the second quarter of next year.

Planning documentation lodged with the planning application states that the proposal “will create a new urban identity for the Naas Rd”.

An Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) state that a do-nothing scenario is an inappropriate and unsustainable approach that would result in the inefficient use of a strategically located and serviced land-bank of zoned residential lands.

A decision is due on the application next month.