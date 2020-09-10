Covid-19: 196 new cases confirmed as Cabinet sub-committee consider restrictions

The Department of Health has been notified of 196 additional cases of Covid-19, while no new deaths have been reported.

Dublin recorded 107 cases, while there was 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, eight in Wicklow, seven in Meath, seven in Kildare, six in Laois and six in Westmeath.

The remaining 32 cases were located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

Of today’s cases, 103 were male, while 91 were female. People under the age of 45 accounted for 61 per cent of the confirmed cases.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years.

“By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity Covid-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease.”

Potential restrictions

Following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday, the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met to discuss recommendations regarding potential restrictions for Dublin and Limerick.

The two counties have become a cause for concern as the daily number of confirmed cases there have risen in recent days.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now 67.8 in Dublin and 63.1 in Limerick- the highest two figures in the country.

In the two-week period from August 26th to September 8th, 913 cases of the virus were confirmed in Dublin and 123 were confirmed in Limerick.

It is thought that health officials are likely to recommend greater restrictions on meetings in people’s homes in Dublin.

NPHET has been examining the model used in Glasgow where shops can stay open but social gatherings are limited.

However, Government sources have played down the chances of anything being decided this evening, with the Government likely to see how the figures develop over the weekend.

Speaking today, President Michael D Higgins urged people to re-double their efforts to follow public health advice in order to suppress the virus.

President Higgins believes there is a need for “solidarity, care, compassion and kindness” in our collective response to the pandemic.