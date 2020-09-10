Covid-19 Committee Chair calls for testing ramp-up as community referrals surge

By Vivienne Clarke

The Chair of the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19, Independent TD Michael McNamara, has said that testing for Covid-19 has to be ramped up and not stopped in certain settings such as meat plants.

It comes as Covid-19 testing at meat plants has been temporarily suspended to cope with the current demand for testing in the wider community.

Mr NcNamara told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that he wanted to know why testing could not be increased to higher levels without depriving specific sectors such as meat plants from being regularly tested.

During the pandemic the public had been told that testing would be ramped up to 100,000 test per week, he said.

While that figure had not been reached, the understanding was that testing could be expanded to that figure at short notice.

Mr McNamara said there needed to be a more coordinated State effort, he said as there appeared to be a lack of “joined up thinking” amongst the various bodies.

Demand increase

It comes as two general practitioners have said that the redirection of testing resources from meat plants to the community was the correct thing to do, as demand for testing has increased.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Dr Ray Walley, who works in the Covid Centre in North Dublin, told of how the hub had been the busiest it had been in weeks and that they were seeing more and more young people.

Dr Walley said he was pleased that resources had been redirected from an area with a low infection rate at present, meat plants, to an area where there was a higher infection rate – the community.

He said there needed to be flexibility so that medical professionals could say “this is where the troops are needed” and added that “speed trumps perfection”.

Dr Walley also defended the role of GPs in the testing process, following a suggestion on Wednesday by Dr Tómas Ryan of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin for the removal of GPs from the system.

While the referral rate through GPs was very high, they were successfully managing the process and there would be a loss of control of the system if it was opened up, as had happened in the UK and in France, Dr Walley warned.

Dr Nuala O’Connor, Covid lead with the Irish College of General Practitioners, also supported the move, saying that when there was a finite set of resources it made sense to direct services where they were most needed.

GPs had noticed a huge increase in people calling about possible symptoms which had coincided with the return to school, and it was necessary to identify the pockets of community transmission, she said.

The levels of infection in meat plants were under control and testing there was stopping for “just one week.”

“We need to be agile in our response,” Dr O’Connor said. “If we had infinite resources then we could be testing everyone every week.”

An increase in the turn-around time in testing would allow children return to education and parents to return to work faster, she added.

Both doctors agreed with the call for the cancellation of family events, with Dr O’Connor pointing out that “the virus loves when people get together, especially indoors. Ireland doesn’t tend to have small gatherings.”