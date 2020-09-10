Latest Covid-19 figures

There were no further cases of Covid-19 in Carlow confirmed on Thursday evening.

The cumulative county figure remains at 255. Carlow has gone four days without a new case of Covid-19. The rolling seven day figure in Carlow is six cases and 19 for the last 14 days.

Nationally, 196 cases were reported today while there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today;

103 are men / 91 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

37 cases have been identified as community transmission

107 in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity Covid-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease.”

Following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday, the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met to discuss recommendations regarding potential restrictions for Dublin and Limerick.

The two counties have become a cause for concern as the daily number of confirmed cases there have risen in recent days.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now 67.8 in Dublin and 63.1 in Limerick- the highest two figures in the country.

In the two-week period from August 26th to September 8th, 913 cases of the virus were confirmed in Dublin and 123 were confirmed in Limerick.

It is thought that health officials are likely to recommend greater restrictions on meetings in people’s homes in Dublin.

NPHET has been examining the model used in Glasgow where shops can stay open but social gatherings are limited.

However, Government sources have played down the chances of anything being decided this evening, with the Government likely to see how the figures develop over the weekend.

Speaking today, President Michael D Higgins urged people to re-double their efforts to follow public health advice in order to suppress the virus.

President Higgins believes there is a need for “solidarity, care, compassion and kindness” in our collective response to the pandemic.