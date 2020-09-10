Local deaths and funeral arrangements

Patrick (Paddy) Holden

Paddy Holden, 16 Upper Cottages, Borris, Carlow / Kilkenny

Died at St James’ Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday 8 September. Sadly missed by the Doyle and Holden families, relatives and close friends.

In line with Covid restrictions a private wake will take place for relatives and close friends at Joyce’s Funeral Home, Borris from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 11 am on Friday, followed by burial in Tinnahinch Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions a maximum of 50 people can enter the church, but people can enter the churchyard / graveyard while observing social distancing.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam.

Gerard (Gerry) Geoghegan

Gerry Geoghegan, Wells, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, County Carlow. Suddenly at his home on Wednesday 9 September. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Shona, son Thomas, sisters Liz, Eileen and Ann, brothers Billy, Tommy and Packie, his nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R21 C972) on Friday 11 September from 2pm to 8 o’clock.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held on Saturday 12 September at his home at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Wells cemetery.

Due to government guideline advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place for family and friends.