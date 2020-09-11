9,000 jobs at risk in Clare if flights move from Shannon airport

By Kenneth Fox

A group representing Clare tourism has warned almost 9,000 tourism jobs could be lost in Clare if airlines move flights away from Shannon airport

The Clare Tourism Recovery Taskforce said in an open letter to Taoiseach Micheal Martin, that urgent government support is needed.

They say the decision by Delta and United Airlines not to resume flights from Shannon Airport in 2021 and the potential transfer of Aer Lingus aircraft serving routes to the US and UK away from Shannon will have “significant and long-lasting negative consequences” for the tourism sector across Clare and the wider Mid-West Region.

In the letter they said “In Clare, tourism makes a vital economic contribution to our local economy. Up until recently, it supported 12,000 jobs and generated €266m in local tourism revenues annually.

“An estimated 8,800 tourism jobs in Clare (nearly 75 per cent) are now at risk this year.”

They said they want the government to implement recommendations from the Aviation Recovery Taskforce by supporting the economic recovery and tourism.

They also echoed calls by the Chambers of Commerce in Ennis, Galway, Shannon and Limerick for Government to align the Regional Airports Programme with EU criteria so that both Shannon can access capital supports.

The letter ended with “Without urgent Government intervention and the delivery of direct support to Shannon Airport and the wider aviation industry, the future viability and success of the Clare tourism sector will experience significant unemployment and the loss of a hard earned reputation as an accessible and inviting visitor destination.”