Bernie’s 200km cycle raises €1,425 for breast cancer research

By Suzanne Pender

TAKING life easy for the final days of summer certainly wasn’t an option for one energetic Ballyconnell woman, who cycled over 200km in aid of very worthy cause.

Bernie Morrow clocked up an impressive 203.22km over nine days cycling in her locality, raising a fantastic €1,425 for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Bernie, a member of Ballyconnell ICA, set off on 29 August for a trip around the Ardattin area, getting off to a great start by completing just over 18km. The following day Bernie’s starting point was Tankardstown, Tullow and she covered an amazing 26.83km.

On 3 August, Bernie was in the Black Lion, cycling just over 21km, then for the first two days of September it was back to Ardattin, completing just over 20km on both days.

For the final fours days, Bernie upped the pace, cycling upwards of 30km daily around Aghade, Ardattin, Altamont, Ballyconnell and Lisnavagh.

Bernie would like to thank all who supported her fundraising adventure and she was delighted to be able to donate €1,425 to National Breast Cancer Research Institute.