Death notices

Gerard (Gerry) Geoghegan

Gerry Geoghegan, Wells, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, County Carlow. Suddenly at his home on Wednesday 9 September. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, daughter Shona, son Thomas, sisters Liz, Eileen and Ann, brothers Billy, Tommy and Packie, his nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R21 C972) on Friday 11 September from 2pm to 8 o’clock.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held on Saturday 12 September at his home at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Wells cemetery.

Due to government guideline advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral service will take place for family and friends.