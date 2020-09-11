  • Home >
Gardaí seize over €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Louth

Friday, September 11, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a man following the discovery of a cannabis grow house, containing suspected cannabis plants estimated to be worth €61,000 at a house in Baltray, Co Louth.

Gardaí from the Drogheda District Detective Unit and Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit made the discovery the search of a house in Queensboro.

During the course of the search, Gardaí found two separate grow houses containing cannabis plants.

A small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized along with drug paraphernalia, such as lighting and fans used in the cultivation process.

A man in his 30’s was arrested at the scene and is currently held at Drogheda Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

