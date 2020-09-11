  • Home >
Man arrested in the North following investigation into funding linked to East Tyrone New IRA

Friday, September 11, 2020

A 42 year-old man has been arrested in the North in connection with an investigation into criminality linked to the East Tyrone New IRA.

He was detained in the Cookstown area today in relation to the illegal disposal of tyres by the group and associated criminal enterprises for terrorist funding.

A substantial sum of cash hidden in a recycling bin and safe were uncovered on Wednesday.

Two men who were arrested were later released.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

