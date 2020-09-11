Tullow runners change course to raise €7.8k for deserving causes

IT WAS a different fundraiser than initially hoped, but the Tullow Marathon Runners continued their long-standing tradition of raising thousands for local good causes.

Twenty-nine runners pounded the pavement to raise €7,800 for a host of good causes, each receiving €300.

The initial plan was to run a half-marathon starting from Bro Leo Park on Sunday 30 August, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, this had to be replaced by smaller group runs and individual efforts.

Among the many beneficiaries this year are Tullow Day Care Centre, the Cairdeas Centre, Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, Share a Dream Foundation and St Clare’s Kitchen.

A GoFundMe page ‘Tullow Marathon Runners Local Causes’ is still open for donations.

Over 14 years, the group has raised a total of €192,000 for charity.

What keeps them going?

“We just love to help people,” said Brendan Dowling. “Dealing with people in these charities and groups, if they were in our position, they would do the same for us. They inspire us to keep going.”

Brendan thanked everyone who had donated and sponsored. Whether it was €1 or €100, it’s all equally appreciated.

The participants will in the near future receive plaques provided by main sponsors John and Anne Duffy.

The full list of participants is Emma Butler O’Neill, Nikki Butler, Michael Hade, Gráinne Aylmer, Jim Murphy, Brian Fagan, the Dowlings (Ben, Jason and Brendan), the Murphys (Larry, Maura and Carol), Morgan Drea, Joanne Murphy, Anthony and Aoife Burrows, Micheal Doyle, Shane Rooney, Breda Monahan, James Haberlin, Steven Fleming, John O’Toole, Karen Foley, Donal Morrissey, Joe Hanley, Paddy Edwards, Mary Behan, Sarah Goss, Lynne and Andrew Pomeroy.

