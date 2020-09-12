Local death notices

Mary Mahon

Church View, Castledermot, County Kildare

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday 11 September. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers John, Tommy, Billy and Dermot, niece Suzanne, sister-in-law Sandra, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday for family and close friends. Removal on Monday to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please

Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Palliative Care St.James’s Hospital Dublin. Donation box in church.