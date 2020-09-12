Anne was a gentle, quiet and tactful woman

By Charlie Keegan

ANNE Philomena (Phil) Creed (née Hayden), formerly of Hillview Drive, Rathnapish was born in Newtown House, Castledermot in November 1934 into a farming family, one of six children who survived into adulthood.

A pivotal moment for the family came in 1947, when the eldest son contracted polio and died suddenly; the family was quarantined and grieved in isolation.

Anne attended school in Levitstown, Grange and Tullow before completing her leaving certificate at St Leo’s College, Carlow. After finishing school she worked in Nolan’s Chemist, Carlow from 1952 until 1961, when she married Jim Creed, a secondary school teacher from Aherla, Co Cork.

In the same year, they moved to the recently-built Rathnapish housing estate, then full of young families. Anne lived there for 57 years until 2018. She was predeceased by Jim in 1997.

More recently, Anne was a resident of Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. She died on Friday 31 July at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and was buried in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow on Monday 3 August.

A gentle, quiet and tactful person, Anne’s religious faith was very important to her, as was her family; she was immensely proud of her 13 grandchildren. She enrolled as a mature student at St Patrick’s College, Carlow, where she spent an enjoyable and fruitful number of years. In later years she also enjoyed travelling to several countries, including Bosnia, Italy, USA, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, France and Portugal.

Anne was the much-loved mother of John, Séamus, Pádraig, Mairéad, Kathleen and Tom. She is sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Jimmy and Philipp, daughters-in-law Caron, Tina and Amparo, grandchildren Aisling, Niamh, Seán, Aidan, Chiara, Giulia, Mario, James, Fionn, Saoirse, Róisín, Liam and Séamus, sisters-in-law Peg, Betty and Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.