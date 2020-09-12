Carlow native is new boss of influential trade group

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW native has been appointed president of the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce, a network that fosters trade and business between the countries.

PJ Byrne, originally from Raheenwood, Fenagh takes over the role later this month from current president Vincent Crowley.

PJ is chief executive of the very successful Flexifi Europe Limited, a subsidiary of Flexigroup, a top 200 ASX-listed company. He has been with the group for seven years and leads the Irish operations from its base at the IFSC in Dublin.

“I am incredibly proud to have been chosen by our board to represent the interests of Irish and Australian businesses and I look forward to taking on this challenge over the coming weeks,” PJ told The Nationalist.

“While these are unprecedented times, there are also opportunities for businesses. With the EU-Australian trade deal looming, Ireland is well placed to avail of increased investment in a post-Brexit era.”

Raised in Fenagh by his uncle and aunt Frank and Margaret O’Leary, PJ is a past pupil of Newtown NS and Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown.

PJ holds qualifications from Waterford IT, UCD and the Law Society of Ireland. He is also a chartered director, having qualified from the Institute of Directors.

“I relish the opportunity to work with all chamber members so we can be an effective bridge between Ireland and Australia and help facilitate trade and business and foster the most effective relationships possible,” he said.

PJ pointed out that currently, Irish exports to Australia exceed €1 billion, while goods to Ireland from Australia amount to €140m.

“My aim as president would be to balance that out and get those figures up,” he said.