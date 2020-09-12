Community will ‘break for the border’ in school benefit run

By Suzanne Pender

EXCITEMENT is in overdrive for more than 140 pupils at St Joseph’s NS, Hacketstown as they look forward to taking part in the school’s annual ‘Break for the Border’ fundraiser on Friday 25 September in the school grounds.

This event will be very different from previous years as we all do our bit to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are observed, so the organisers have put together two events to accommodate as many of their Break for the Border regulars as possible.

The first one is for all of the children at St Joseph’s, with class by class aiming to run a mini Break for the Border on school grounds and receive a customised medal and goodie bag sponsored by O’Reilly’s service station, Hacketstown.

The second event is a virtual run, which is on popupraces.ie.

“For our fifth anniversary we have the most fantastic customised medals designed, which say ‘you’re a star’ on the back,” explained Doireann Hester, principal of St Joseph’s NS.

“Why are you a star? – because you got out and ran, because you always supported our race, because you are doing great during Covid and because we want to thank every person who takes part in the race. All funds raised go towards much-needed equipment for the school,” said Doireann.

Like everyone else, the organisers of the event were disappointed the main race now has to be virtual, but they are looking forward to seeing the excitement on the children’s faces as they get to complete their own race.

They are also hoping that those who came to Hacketstown for the Break for the Border Carlow to Wicklow 5km and 10km races for the past few years will come out and support the event by signing up online to join the virtual community of runners racing for the lovely customised medal.

The medals have been sponsored by Londis, which is a huge support to the local community.

“Initially we thought we may be left with a deficit after purchasing the medals before the Covid crisis and not being able to hold the event,” said event ogganiser Paula Butler.

“However, with the fantastic support of Londis, O’Reilly’s Service Station, parents, friends, family and local businesses, we will make a success of the event,” she adds.

More than 60 members from Hacketstown Running Club, who have signed up for the virtual Break for the Border race, are organising a socially distanced run over the coming days.

If any other clubs would like to do the same, please contact Paula Butler on 086 6092146.

To sign up for the virtual Break for the Border race, log onto popupraces.ie or check out Break for the Border – Carlow to Wicklow 10km and 5km on Facebook.