Covid-19: Two further deaths, 159 additional cases

There have been two further Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland while an additional 159 cases have been confirmed today.

There has now been a total of 1,783 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, while there has been 30,730 confirmed cases.

Of today’s cases:

70 are men / 89 are women

65 per cent are under 45 years of age

51 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission

75 in Dublin, 10 in Louth, six in Cork, six in Donegal, six in Meath, five in Laois, five in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “47 per cent of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference – reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

“Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”