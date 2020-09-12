East Belfast GAA member tests positive for Covid-19

By Press Association

A member of East Belfast GAA club has tested positive for Covid-19.

It has suspended all further activity until contact tracing and testing is complete.

A further 104 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

A total of 554 have been diagnosed over the last seven days.

Measures limiting social interaction between households amid soaring Covid-19 infection rates in the Belfast council area come into effect on Monday.

People living in Ballymena town and postcode areas BT43, BT28 and BT29 have also been given guidance discouraging non-essential journeys outside the affected zones.

There will also be new legally enforceable social restrictions – residents in these areas cannot visit other households.

Exceptions include those in a social bubble with one other household and those with caring responsibilities including childcare.

No more than six people, from no more than two households, will be permitted to meet in private gardens.

The restrictions will be in place for a minimum of two weeks.