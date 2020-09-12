  • Home >
Gardaí arrest woman after seizing more than €20k in drugs and cash

Saturday, September 12, 2020

The cash and drug seizure amounting to €21,500. Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí have arrested one woman and seized more than €20,000 in suspected controlled drugs and cash following a search at a property in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit conducted the search at a residence in Holycross yesterday afternoon which led to the seizure of drugs and cash valued at €21,500.

Suspected cannabis, MDMA, amphetamine and cocaine were seized with an estimated value totalling €16,100.

Cash to the value of €5,400 was also seized during the course of the operation.

A female in her 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Templemore Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

