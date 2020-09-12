Michael Somers: retired teacher who was fêted for promoting water safety

By Charlie Keegan

THE people of Bagenalstown and district were greatly saddened to learn of the death on Saturday 22 August at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Co Kilkenny of Michael Somers, Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

Michael was born in The Ridge, Old Leighlin in 1928. When he was at a young age, Michael’s family moved to Bagenalstown, where he grew up. One of eight children, he was educated at The Ridge National School and by the De La Salle Brothers at St Joseph’s Academy, Bagenalstown.

A graduate of UCD, Michael went to St Patrick’s Teacher Training Centre, Drumcondra on a scholarship, where he qualified as a primary schoolteacher. He started his teaching career in Ballinkillen National School and then moved to Leighlinbridge, where he taught for a further 31 years, serving as principal alongside his late wife Kathleen, who was vice-principal.

Michael’s long involvement in local community projects began with the construction of Bagenalstown swimming pool and the establishment of the town’s swimming club in 1946. He qualified as a swimming instructor in the Irish Red Cross Society and was appointed an examiner in 1949. He subsequently brought a team to the national championships, where they won the All-Ireland title. A founder member of the Irish Water Safety Association, Michael served for many years in positions such as chairman of the National Water Safety Committee and vice-chairman of the Education Commission of International Life Saving Europe.

In 1985 in Vienna, he was presented with the prestigious Gold Medal of Honour by the International Lifesaving Federation in recognition of services to the promotion of lifesaving and water safety.

In 1999, his 50-year commitment to the National Safety Council was honoured at a ceremony in Galway, where he was presented with the prestigious Special Services Award by minister of state Bobby Molloy.

In 2013, when in his 80s, he was made a Grand Knight of the Order of World Life Saving.

Following Michael’s death, the Somers family received a letter of condolence from the International Life Saving Federation of Europe (ILSE). In expressing condolence, the letter from Satzkorn, Germany fondly remembered Michael as a Grand Knight of the ILS and an honorary member of the former Fédération Internationale de Sauvetage Aquatique (FIS). The letter noted that Michael was, for a long time, an active member of the board of FIS, especially in the time of the fusion process that brought together FIS and World Life Saving (WLS) to form the ILS in 1993.

The letter continued: ‘He was awarded with the Medal of Merit of FIS in 1985 and received the Certificate of Merit of ILSE in 2002. From 1984 to 1989, Michael was a member of FIS Technical Commission, later until1994 of the FIS Education Commission. After the foundation of ILSE he acted as vice-chair of the ILSE Education Commission. From 1999 to 2003 he served as auditor of ILSE.’

The letter went on to state that the international swimming body was remembering Michael’s ‘exceptional service to lifesaving in Europe’.

The letter was signed by the ILSE’s president, honorary life president and secretary general.

Frank Nolan, an ILSE honorary member, said of him: “Michael was a scholar and a gentleman whom I had the pleasure of calling friend, as he was to many who met him in former years at international level.”

An article in ***Water Safety News*** in 1984 had this to say of Michael Somers: ‘Michael is a man whose voice is seldom heard but whose presence always enhances the company he is in. While he is willing to compromise on occasions to gain his ends, he has a stubborn tenacity of purpose. He is a most wonderful chairman of a vitally important section of our association.’

After his retirement from teaching, Michael became involved in the project to establish a facility in Bagenalstown for people with special needs. Over the next nine years, dedicated and enthusiastic fundraising brought the project to the point where, as chairman of the board of directors of BEAM (Barrow Valley Enterprises for Adult Members with special needs), he turned the first sod on the site of the BEAM centre in Regent Street, Bagenalstown.

In turning the sod, Michael noted that he was doing so on the site where older generations of the Bagenalstown community had received their early education from the Presentation nuns. On the occasion, Michael commented: “Today we are rolling back the years and this same plot will be a place of learning and training, a place of activity and recreation for those of our community who have special needs.”

In a sporting context, Michael and his late wife Kathleen, the former Kathleen Doran from Co Wexford, were keen golfers and active members of Borris Golf Club. Michael was also an avid gardener.

Michael suffered ill health in his final years and his death occurred almost a year to the day after the death of wife Kathleen.

He is survived by his four children Mary, Michael, Patrick and Anne, his sisters and brother Aine, Maura and Richard and his five grandchildren Jass, Aodhan, Darragh, Colm and Caitriona. His funeral Mass was celebrated in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Bagenasltown on Monday 24 August by Fr Peter Mennders, Bagenasltown, when Michael’s surviving brother Richard read a splendidly eulogy scripted by Michael’s daughter Mary, which outlined the life and times of Michael Somers and his legacy to Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge.

Following his funeral Mass, Michael was laid to rest with Kathleen in the local Cemetery of the Assumption.