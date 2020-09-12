Relatives commemorate 1916: ‘We find ourselves under siege again’

An attendee at a 1916 Commemoration in 2013. Photo: PA.

Those who fought and died during the 1916 Easter Rising are being remembered in Dublin today.

The 1916 Relatives Association held its annual commemoration this morning in the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square, with the Lord Mayor of Dublin laying a wreath.

The association’s Easter Saturday event had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Cathaoirleach of the association Brian O’Neill said this year’s celebration had been altered to comply with Covid-19 restrictions: “We usually do it on Easter Saturday, but this year obviously because of Covid we had to postpone it.

“We’ve been in a position now to rehold it and reschedule it, so here we are today. We’re doing it with a much-reduced number so as to meet the Government requirements.”

Councillor Nial Ring said Ireland now has a new battle on its hands with coronavirus: “It’s just quite significant now that, 104 years after the events, we find ourselves almost under siege again… with Covid.

“As we like to think in the Relatives Association, the British couldn’t beat us in 1916 and we’re not going to let Covid block us from celebrating and commemorating the men and women of 1916.”