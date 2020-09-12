Students unhappy with CAO offers urged to consider other options

Students who are feeling uneasy or upset about their CAO offers are being urged to explore all other options.

Many popular courses had their points limits jump this year due to inflated grades from the calculated grades Leaving Cert.

SpunOut.ie says young people can opt for a PLC, study abroad or even wait for round two of the CAO on September 23rd.

CEO Ian Power says results this year have exposed some serious issues in the system.

He said: “I think it has pointed out a huge amount of flaws in the overall system [calculated grades], the points for the courses are just based on supply and demand essentially. The number of places available on a course versus the points that people had rather than any sort of aptitude or motivation for that particular course.”