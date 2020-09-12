Traffic delays in Dublin as 1,000 attend anti-mask protest

Saturday, September 12, 2020

There will be road closures and traffic delays in Dublin city centre today as an anti-mask and anti-lockdown rally marches through the city.

Around 1,000 people are taking part in the demonstration which was organised by a group called Yellow Vest Ireland.

It began at Custom House Quay at around 2pm and has now moved to Golden Lane in the south-inner city.

Earlier an anti-facist protest took place on O’Connell Street which was calling for an end to Direct Provision and racism in Ireland.

In a statement issued to BreakingNews.ie, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are attending to a protest in Dublin city centre this afternoon. Rolling road closures are being implemented as necessary and traffic diversions are in place.”

