Alice Byrne was the matriarch of four generations of her family

By Charlie Keegan

ALICE Byrne Ballyharmon, Carlow, whose death occurred on Thursday 30 July at the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow was the matriarch of four generations of her family.

Born on 22 January 1930, the former Alice Carson was a native of Duckett’s Grove, Carlow and a member of a large family. In her younger days, Alice was an industrious woman who was employed for some time in St Mary’s College, Knockbeg.

She met and married Charlie Byrne, a native of Wexford. The couple wed in the Church of Assumption, Castledermot on 3 August 1949. They enjoyed a happy married life of 57 years raring a family of eight children, five girls and three boys. Alice and Charlie celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family celebration at their Ballyharmon home in early August 1999. She suffered the loss of Charlie in April 2007, when he passed away at the age of 86.

As head of four generations, Alice was a central figure to all family celebrations, including christenings, Confirmations and weddings and had a great relationship with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was always a great source of joy to her when there were family gatherings.

She was an excellent cook, with her signature culinary dish being her Irish stew. Alice enjoyed a flutter on the horses and watching racing on television. She read the daily newspaper and The Nationalist was a must for her every week. Having been diagnosed with Alzheimers disease, Alice had been a resident of the Sacred Heart Hospital for the final two-and-a-half years of her life, where she received wonderful care and attention from the hospital staff.

She reposed at Carpenter’s funeral home, Graiguecullen, where prayers were recited by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin and her nephew Fr Michael Byrne, Wexford. Her remains were removed on Saturday 1 August to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Fr Dunphy was chief celebrant of her funeral Mass, assisted by Fr Byrne. The readings at Mass were by Gillian Kelly (granddaughter ) and John Kelly (grandson), with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by grandchildren Rachel Lawlor, Cushla Young, Katherina Barry, Amanda Fenlon, Brigid Whelen (daughter), and Jean Lawlor (daughter).

There was a eulogy to Alice by her son-in-law Gerry Whelan, who referred to the qualities she brought to her long and happy life, while her great-grandson Lewis Lawlor read a tribute to his great-gran. Her daughter Kathleen Kelly read a poem entitled Safely home. The lovely singing of hymns at Mass was by the Nolan sisters, Graiguecullen.

Following Mass, Alice was laid to rest at Sleaty new cemetery, with Fr Byrne reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Alice is survived by her daughters and sons Mary Sykes (England), Thomas (Carlow), Kathleen (Hacketstown), Brigid (Abbeyleix), Betty (Rathdowney), John (Ballyharmon), Jean (Graiguecullen) and Charles (Graiguecullen) and their partners, by her sisters Peg O’Donnell (Kilkenny), Jean (Slaine, Roscommon), Brigid O’Connell (England), Rosie Cummins (England), Kathleen Fraher (England), brother Pat Carson (England), sisters-in-law Rosaleen and Margaret (New Zealand), brothers-in-law Willie, Jim and Bart. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Alice Byrne was celebrated on Saturday 29 August in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen.