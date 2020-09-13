Co Carlow allocated €180k to upgrade older people’s homes

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than €180,000 has been allocated to Co Carlow to ensure that the elderly or people with a disability can now live comfortably in their own homes.

This week, housing minister Darragh O’Brien approved funding of approximately €18 million for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs). Carlow County Council will receive €182,697.38 of this funding.

“This is fantastic news because we have long had battles to secure enough money for those who need these modifications to their homes,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

The scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability, such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms and so forth. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

The IWILs allows local authorities to improve or extend privately-owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.

It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing.

“Enabling older people and those living with disabilities to remain in their own home requires additional resources in making those homes fit for purpose,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.