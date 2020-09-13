Covid-19: One more death, 255 additional cases

There has been one further Covid-19 related death in the Republic of Ireland while 255 additional cases have been confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,784 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with 30,985 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today:

129 are men / 123 are women

68 per cent are under 45 years of age

34 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

156 cases are in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, eight in Kildare, five in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The new cases confirmed in Dublin come after acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn warned it is a “critical moment” in addressing the spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

Dr Glynn said individual choices would make “all the difference” in the coming weeks: “For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community.

“Individual choices can make all the difference – reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

“Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying two metres apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”

Gardaí have announced additional high visibility patrols in Dublin to help in supporting public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups.