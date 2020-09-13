Deaths and funeral arrangements

James (Jim) Campbell

Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, R93 E79

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Campbell, Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow on 12 September.

Surrounded by his immediate family in St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife May, brother Bob and sister Kathleen, sadly missed by his loving family Alice, Paddy, Margaret and Liz, sister Mary, sons-in-law Denis and Ned, daughter-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Éamon, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece Catherine, nephew Pat, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 E795) on Monday from 2 o’clock, concluding with funeral prayers at 8o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning, arriving at St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for funeral mass at 11o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guideline advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral Mass will take place for family and friends. Under HSE guidelines, social distancing will be strictly adhered to. No handshaking or hugging.

Those who wished to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot or feel unable to do so, please feel free to leave a message in the condolences book at the end of the page. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Loretta McVEIGH (née O’Hanlon)

Strawhall Villas, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.

Oretta McVeigh died 12 September 2020 (peacefully) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Celia, Mary, Jim, John, David, Anne, Paul and Philip. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brother Paddy, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.15am for family and close friends in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Please adhere to the Government guideline in relation to social distancing if in attendance. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Clodagh Murphy

Leeds, UK and Tullow Street, Carlow Town, Carlow / Dublin / Limerick / Kerry / Tipperary

he death has occurred of Clodagh Murphy, Late of Tullow Street, Carlow and Leeds, UK on 25 June 2020.

Predeceased by her parents Tim and Bernie and brothers Denis and John. Sadly missed by her nieces Kara and Lorna, sister-in-law Marie, relatives and many close friends.

Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, at 2pm on Friday 18 September and afterwards interment of ashes in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

A live streaming service is available on www.carlowcathedral.ie