Gardaí investigating assault that occurred during anti-mask protest

Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault that took place at an anti-mask protest in Dublin yesterday.

Around 2,000 people took part in the demonstration which was organised by a group called Yellow Vest Ireland.

It began at Custom House Quay at 1pm and made its way through the inner city.

In a statement issued to BreakingNews.ie this evening, a garda spokesperson said: “In the vicinity of Government Buildings An Garda Síochána had to intervene between opposing groups of demonstrators. There were no arrests. Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating an incident of assault that occurred during a protest. No formal complaint has been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”