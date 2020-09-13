Gardaí to increase high visibility patrols in Dublin as Covid-19 cases rise

An Garda Síochána has increased high visibility patrols in Dublin as the number of Covid-19 cases in the capital continues to rise.

This will include patrols by gardaí on foot, in car and on bike throughout the county to support the public health guidelines, particularly in relation to social distancing and gathering in large groups.

This comes after acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Dublin was at a “critical moment” in addressing the spread of Covid-19 in the capital.

Deputy commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, “There has been very good compliance with the public health guidelines to date. We want to thank the public for this.

“However, as the Acting CMO has said, in Dublin we are now entering a critical phase. As a result, we will have a high visibility presence throughout Dublin to support the public health guidelines and regulations.

“It is vital that people living in, working in and visiting Dublin limit their social interactions, maintain social distancing, wear face masks in shops and on public transport, and not gather in groups larger than outlined in the public health advice.

“We know the considerable sacrifices people have made during the last six months, but individually and collectively we must continue to do all we can to protect our families, friends and neighbours.

“Throughout the pandemic, An Garda Síochána has adopted a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen members of An Garda Síochána engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce. That approach continues.

“I would also like to re-iterate that An Garda Síochána continues to be here for anyone who feels vulnerable or isolated at this time. If you need help or assistance, please call your local Garda station. We are here to help and support you.”

Gardaí said the new policing plan does not include the return of Operation Fanacht, as there are no travel restrictions in place at this time.

There were two further Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland yesterday while an additional 159 cases were confirmed.

There has now been a total of 1,783 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, while there has been 30,730 confirmed cases.

Of yesterday’s cases:

70 are men / 89 are women

65 per cent are under 45 years of age

51 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission

75 in Dublin, 10 in Louth, six in Cork, six in Donegal, six in Meath, five in Laois, five in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow