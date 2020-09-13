Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further case of Covid-19 in Carlow was confirmed on Sunday evening.

It was also announced that one further person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

The Carlow case or cases were among 255 confirmed nationally this evening.

The exact figure will not be known until tomorrow due how the department of health publish figures.

The county cumulative figure is now 257. This is an increase of one and reflects yesterday’s confirmed cases.

The rolling 14-day county figure is now 14 cases and there have been three new cases in the last seven days.

Of the 255 cases notified today: