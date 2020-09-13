Paul Kelly: successful businessman, proud dad and accomplished golfer

By Charlie Keegan

PAUL Kelly, aged 49 years, passed away peacefully at his home, 23 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow on Saturday 15 August surrounded by his loving wife Teresa, children Thomas and Erin, Jake, father John Joe and all his brothers and sisters. His passing occasioned profound grief among his family and wide circle of friends in Carlow and throughout Ireland.

Paul faced the cancer that took his life with stoicism and his well-worn motto ‘it is what it is’ marked his attitude to his struggle. Not one to wallow in self-pity, Paul’s focus during his illness remained on helping and supporting his family and friends whenever possible and keeping active by playing golf.

Born on 26 December 1970 to John Joe and Patty Kelly (née Corcoran) of Barrack Street, Carlow, Paul was the third of six children. As a child, whether in Barrack Street, in Springdale (where the family relocated in 1978) or in his grandmother Kelly’s house in Newtownpilsworth, Maganey, Paul was happiest out of doors in nature – fishing, walking his great uncle Martin Timmons’s greyhound across fields or playing football with his friends.

On leaving Carlow Vocational School, Paul started working with Quinnsworth in Carlow and his career progression saw him rise to the position of store manager and working in Dublin, Letterkenny, Tullamore and his native Carlow. In 1995 he joined the Eurogiant chain and his career again was a success, with Paul working in very senior positions in the company and gaining friends all over Ireland in the course of his work. Two years ago, Paul set up his own Project Management and Maintenance business, which was turning into a great success until illness forced him to shut it down.

As a youth, Paul played in goal with both O’Hanrahan’s and Éire Óg in Carlow, his physique allowing him to dominate the goal area. He continued as goalkeeper, playing soccer with Stretford as an adult. Paul also had a lifelong interest in pigeons, in recent years winning a number of races and travelling to the UK and Europe to buy birds for breeding and racing. But Paul’s greatest sporting success was found in golf. A member of Mountrath and Carlow golf clubs, Paul was renowned for his powerful drives. He won many awards, such as a number of monthly medals in Carlow Golf Club, as well as competitions in other clubs, including Mountrath and Cahir.

Throughout his life, Paul possessed a rascally sense of humour (most likely inherited from his uncle Johnny Corcoran) and he particularly delighted in teasing and winding up his nieces and nephews until his big smile broke out and all was well again – until he picked his next victim!

Paul married the love of his life Teresa O’Rourke on 1 May 1998. Paul and Teresa went on to have two children, Thomas and Erin, with Jake joining the family circle more recently.

Paul was first and foremost a family man. He was immensely proud and supportive of his family. Whether it was Teresa’s participation in triathlons and ironman competitions, Erin’s academic success, Thomas’s career or Jake’s golf, Paul was always behind them offering advice and encouragement.

Paul’s remains reposed at Healy’s Funeral Home in Pollerton on Monday and Tuesday 17-18 August, with prayers being led on Monday evening by Deacon Joe O’Rourke, a close friend of Paul. The family were comforted by the outpouring of sympathy from everyone who came or made contact to offer condolences and share reminiscences of Paul’s life.

His remains were removed to Askea Church on Tuesday morning, where Fr Tom Little celebrated his requiem Mass, assisted by Fr Tommy Dillon and Deacon O’Rourke. The Mass was held under the current Covid-19 government health regulations.

Memorials celebrating Paul’s life were brought up by Thomas, Erin and Jake. Readings at the Mass were by Jacinta and Kevin. The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Leona, Saoirse, Caoimhe, Katie, Tiernan and Irene. Offertory gifts were presented by Kathryn and Alison. Music for the Mass was provided by Paul’s brother John, Nicky Kealy, Seán Byrne, Michael Miley, Willie Delaney and Michael Bolton. The reflection after communion was read by Andrea.

Paul’s eulogy was delivered by his brother John, who described Paul as a big man with a big heart and a strong sense of justice. He gave an example of Paul’s personal humanity through an act of kindness towards a fellow patient in St Luke’s Hospital, even though Paul was in great pain at the time.

On behalf of Paul’s family, John paid tribute to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team, Fr Christopher of the Capuchins and everybody who supported Paul and his family in their hour of need.

Following Mass, Paul was laid to rest in the St Mary’s Cemetery in very close proximity to his beloved mother Patty and his father-in-law John O’Rourke. Fr Little recited the final prayers at the graveside.

He is deeply mourned by his wife Teresa, his son Thomas and daughter Erin, Jake, his father John Joe, his siblings John (Ballon), Irene Power (Bagenalstown), Kathryn Kelly-Stalker (Guelph, Canada), Alison Foley (Paulstown) and Kevin (Carlow), his mother-in-law Tess O’Rourke, Thomas’s partner Andrea, his lifelong close friend Paul ‘Esso’ Walker, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

The month’s mind Mass for Paul will take place on Sunday 20 September at noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea.