Summer weather to make return as temperatures soar above 20 degrees

Summer weather is set to make a return to the island this week as Met Éireann has forecast temperatures set to soar above 20 degrees.

Balmy weather will hit the country on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining at 20 degrees or above for two days following that.

The mid-week heatwave will see an improvement on today’s cloudier skies with occasional patches of mist or drizzle.

Ireland is set to experience a mild week with “a fair amount of dry weather,” according to the forecaster.

Very little rain is predicted to fall over the next couple of days with settled conditions across the country.

Monday will see moderate temperatures from 13 to 16 degrees, while the heat will hit on Tuesday with highs of 23 degrees.

Tuesday will be warm and humid, with some showers over the western half of the country.

The east of the country is set to experience “the best of any sunny intervals,” with the warmest weather in Leinster.

Temperatures will remain at 20 degrees or above over Wednesday and Thursday, before cooling off later in the week.

Wednesday will be mostly dry with showery rain in places while on Thursday, Leinster and Ulster will be dry with sunny spells as Munster and Connacht see some cloud.

Temperatures will dip down between 14 and 18 degrees on Friday but the weather will remain mostly dry with some sunny spells.