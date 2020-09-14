Castledermot teen has been missing for almost a week

By Suzanne Pender

THE community of Castledermot gathered in prayer at the weekend, all urgently hoping for the safe return home of missing teenager Julian Reed to his family. Prayers were offered at all Masses in the parish for the missing 15-year-old, whose whereabouts remain unknown now for almost a week.

Julian was reported missing from the Castledermot area on Tuesday last, 8 September. Yesterday morning (Monday), gardaí in Kildare confirmed to The Nationalist that the teenager remains missing, adding that the case remains an “active missing person’s case”.

Over the past week, appeals for information about Julian’s whereabouts have been posted and shared thousands of times across all social media platforms.

Julian is described as being 5’ 4” with strawberry-blond hair, of slight build and with blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

A post on the Castledermot parish Facebook page said: ‘At all Masses in the coming days in Castledermot, prayers will be offered for the safe return home of Julian Reed. May the Lord return him safely to his family.’