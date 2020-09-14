Covid-19: 208 new cases, no new deaths

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen by 208 today, while there has been no additional deaths.

Of today’s cases, 98 were men, 110 were female and 62 per cent of the cases were recorded in people under the age of 45.

108 cases were recorded in Dublin, 19 in Louth, 10 in Meath, nine in Kildare, eight in Waterford, seven in Cork, six in Limerick and six in Waterford.

The remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed that the required self-isolation period for people who test positive for the virus has been reduced from two weeks to ten days.

Dr Glynn also confirmed that nasal swabs would now be an acceptable sample for children who require a Covid test, saying: “This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.”

Restrictions

The number of cases in Dublin has been an area of concern over the past number of weeks as the county’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people on August 13th was 89.1.

Dublin’s incidence rate is the highest in the country, followed by Limerick and Leitrim with 65.7 and 65.5 respectively.

Earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varakdar hinted that restrictions may be on the way for Dublin, to try and halt the spread of the virus in the capital.

The increased restrictions are expected to be announced tomorrow, as the Government is due to announced their ‘Living with Covid-19’ plan.

The plan will include guidelines for workers returning to offices, international travel ans sporting events.

A scale from one to five will also be adopted to represent the level of restrictions, with five representing the most severely restricted conditions.

It is thought that most counties will be placed on level two, while Dublin may find itself higher up the scale.