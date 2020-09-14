€4,000 available to BandBs under restart grant scheme

B&Bs who have been struggling during the pandemic are set to be given a cash injection from today.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has launched the Restart Grant Plus scheme for B&Bs, which is being administered by Fáilte Ireland.

Grants of €4,000 will be available to B&Bs that do not pay rates to their Local Authority. Fáilte Ireland says “the grant allocation will assist B&B owners with the costs of re-opening and operating their businesses”.

B&Bs in Kildare, Laois and Offaly – where there were localised lockdowns in place last month – will receive an increased grant amount of €4,800.

“The Restart Grant Plus is a key element of the Government’s July Jobs Stimulus package and up to €8m has been ringfenced to support B&Bs,” said Ms Martin.

“This is another critical action the Government is taking to help support and sustain the tourism sector at this devastating time. I would urge eligible B&Bs to apply online without delay.”

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland added: “Economically tourism was hit hardest and will take the longest to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Our focus is on sustaining the sector and supporting businesses to open and operate safely as we move through the pandemic.

“We welcomed the Government’s decision to extend the Restart Grant to B&Bs as part of the July Jobs Stimulus package and we look forward to working with the B&B sector as we administer it.

“This grant will help B&B owners with the costs associated with re-opening and re-employing workers following Covid-19 closures.”

The scheme was announced as it was confirmed that there have been a further 255 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health confirmed the cases last night adding that one further death due to the virus had been reported to health officials.

156 of yesterday’s cases were in Dublin.