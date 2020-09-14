Eight dogs stolen from kennels in Co Cork

Monday, September 14, 2020

One of the missing dogs. Photo: An Garda Síochana via Facebook

Eight dogs have been stolen from kennels in Macroom, Co Cork.

Between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, a property in Clondrohid was broken into and the dogs were taken from their kennels.

Five patterdale terriers, two fell terriers and one fox terrier were stolen. All the dogs are aged between one and five.

Gardaí attended the scene and have begun gathering CCTV from the area and carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

They are now calling on anyone who was in the Clondrohid area of Macroom between 8.30pm and midnight on Sunday, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Macroom Garda station (026-20590).

