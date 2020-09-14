Farmland for auction

There has been lots of interest for this residential farmland for sale by REA Sothern extending to c.14.37 HA (37.5 acres) at The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Co Carlow.

The auction on behalf of the personal reps of the late Patrick Fitzgerald takes place Thursday 24 September at 3pm in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Solicitor Justin Cody of James Cody & Sons, Bagenalstown Co Carlow will offer six lots

LOT 1: Part of Folio 8074F includes 2.11 ha – 5.2 acres

This land has not been well looked after (save a 4 acre field at the road) Recommended Reserve: €150,000

LOT 2 is part of Folio 8074F 3.73ha – 9.2 acres. The recommended reserve here is €60,000.

LOT 3: (Will only be offered if LOT 1 sells)

Part of Folio CW8596. This includes a house on 4.77ha – 11.8 acres. The house does not carry a significant value in its own right, the outbuildings are moderate. Recommended Reserve: €140,000

LOT 4: (The Long Field) C. 2.06 HA (5.1 acres) Folio CW6106F. This is a south facing field, AMV €35,000.

LOT 5: Is a house on 4.77 HA (11.8 acres) This consists of a

two-bedroomed, two storey farmhouse with kitchen, sitting room, back kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom.

Range of outbuildings and sheds and laneway access off the main road, set out in two divisions with good rod frontage.

AMV €140,000

LOT 6 (is a combination of Lot 4 and Lot 5)

Only offered if Lot 4 fails to sell. House on 10.89 HA (2 acres) as described above. AMV €175,000