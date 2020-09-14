Gaelcholáiste scholar gets seven H1s

By Elizabeth Lee

GAELGEÓIR, mathematician, footballer and all round good guy … is there no end to Colm MacAlastair’s talents?

The Gaelcholáiste student is still reeling after discovering that he achieved a phenomenal seven H1s and a single H2 in his leaving cert.

“I logged into the computer at home a little bit early on Monday morning so I wasn’t expecting to see the results yet, but they were there. I was a bit shocked, to be honest, I wasn’t ready for it. My parents were with me, so that was good,” a delighted Colm told The Nationalist.

The Ballinabranna teenager scored top marks in Irish, English, maths, physics, chemistry, accountancy and applied maths, while also scoring H2 in an eighth subject, French.

Being mathematically-minded, he took on the extra, eighth subject of applied maths outside of school and his extra workload paid off handsomely!

When he wasn’t studying, Colm also managed to play on the school football team and the local team in Ballinabranna, while he’s also a keen basketball player and was a Meitheal leader to the junior students in school.

“We knew that he’d do very well. He was very determined and worked really hard,” said his mum Edel. His father Donal MacAlaistair is the international manager in IT Carlow, while Colm also has an older brother, Ronan, who’s studying engineering management.

Colm is just about to start studying theoretical physics in Trinity College and, after six months of no school work, can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve waited six months for this and I’m ready to start college. I can’t wait to get going!” he said.