  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí arrest three men in connection with online dating scam

Gardaí arrest three men in connection with online dating scam

Monday, September 14, 2020

Three men have been arrested in connection with online dating scams.

It is understood one of the victims was convinced to transfer large amounts of cash, having met with fraudsters via an online dating site.

The arrests in West Dublin and Navan in Co Meath follow complaints of suspected romance and investment fraud.

Officers believe one of the victims in the case was convinced to transfer large sums of cash to accounts in Ireland, Turkey, Dubai and Vietnam over a nine month period.

Gardaí made three arrests today during search operations, and a number of devices were seized.

They say they expect numerous injured parties from all over the world will now be identified, and they are encouraging victims of this type of fraud to report incidents to local Gardaí.

The men arrested today can be held for up to seven days.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Diesel price hike and motor tax overhaul proposed for Budget 2021

Monday, 14/09/20 - 5:35pm

€4,000 available to BandBs under restart grant scheme

Monday, 14/09/20 - 5:15pm

Donegal restaurant urges businesses to take Covid seriously after nine employees test positive

Monday, 14/09/20 - 4:15pm