Leaving Cert: Teacher calculated grades available to students today

Monday, September 14, 2020

Leaving Cert students will be able to review how their grades were worked out by their teachers later on Monday.

Details will be available on the Student Portal, which opens at 9am.

Last week, students received their calculated grades, while the CAO offers were issued on Friday.

Any student who is unhappy with their result will be able to make an appeal.

The appeal process will include three stages:

  • Checks will be undertaken on the forms completed by the school and that the information was transferred correctly from the forms to the data collection system.
  • There will be also be a review to ensure that the data was correctly received and processed in the national standardisation process conducted by the department.
  • Students unhappy with the outcome of this process can seek a review by Independent Appeal Scrutineers.

