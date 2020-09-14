Quarantine period reduced for confirmed cases of Covid-19

People who test positive for Covid-19 will now only have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Previously, the quarantine period required was 14 days, however guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre highlights that those displaying symptoms should still isolate for two weeks.

For those who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case the quarantine period remains 14 days, regardless of whether they are displaying symptoms.

This reduction does not change the two-week isolation period required for passengers arriving into Ireland from non-Green list countries.

The announcement comes as the Government prepares to reveal its Living with Covid-19 plan.

The plan, which is expected to include guidance on travel, sporting events and the return of workers to offices will be published tomorrow.