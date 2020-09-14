Teagasc to host virtual sheep week

By Suzanne Pender

TEAGASC is hosting a Virtual Sheep Week from 21-25 September to provide all the latest research and advice available to sheep producers around Ireland.

Full details of what is happening each day are available at www.teagasc.ie/virtualsheepweek.

Daily updates showcasing the ongoing research and advisory work in the areas of grassland, genetic improvement, flock health, hill sheep, as well as information on environmental and policy issues will be provided on multiple online platforms.

Each evening from 7pm to 8pm a live webinar will be held – [email protected] – focusing on the topic of the day. Visit Teagasc on Facebook or www.teagasc.ie/virtualsheepweek each evening to watch.

Each day is themed as follows: Monday, grassland management;

Tuesday, genetics and breeding; Wednesday, hill sheep and store lambs; Thursday, flock health; Friday, policy and environment.

In addition to the one-hour [email protected] online event each evening, regular updates will be provided throughout each day on Teagasc social media channels.

Follow the week’s activities with #VirtualSheepWeek on Teagasc social media channels.