Cabinet and Ronan Glynn restricting movements as Donnelly seeks test for Covid-19

Updated 18:52

The entire Cabinet is to restrict their movements after Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly began feeling unwell this afternoon.

Mr Donnelly has reportedly contacted his GP and is now in the process of being tested.

An announcement was made by the Ceann Comhairle that the Dáil has been adjourned.

The Taoiseach confirmed this evening that the Dáil is to resume this evening with Junior Ministers filling in for their senior counterparts.

It has also been confirmed that Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, is restricting his movements according to the Department of Health.

He met with Ministers on Monday for a briefing on the latest coronavirus development.

Earlier today, Mr Donnelly took part in a press briefing, announcing the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan, accompanied by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Following a positive test result, the person is now only required to self-isolate for 10 days if they are not displaying symptoms.

However, close contacts of a confirmed case are still required to isolate for two weeks.

The Minister was due to take a session of questions in the Dáil this evening, instead the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail made this announcement:

“I’m told that rising out of events today, the cabinet must now self-isolate. Therefore the possibility of proceeding with business is out of the question.”

More to follow…