Carlow gardaí will be out in force for Road Safety Day

ON Thursday17 September, as part of the Roadpol Safety Days and Mobility Week across Europe, Carlow Roads Policing Unit will host a day of action throughout the county with the primary objective of reducing road deaths and making the roads safer for all.

This year so far, two people have lost their lives on our roads in Co Carlow. This is the same number for this time of year in 2018 and 2019.

“This is very disappointing despite the continued efforts of An Garda Síochána in engagement, education and indeed enforcement of road safety,” a statement by the gardaí said. “An Garda Síochána Roads Policing Unit in Carlow in conjunction with our stakeholders, the Road Safety Authority, the Health and Safety Authority and Carlow County Council remain steadfast in our committment to reducing this number to zero deaths through a series of enforcement, education and engagement centred road safety campaigns.”

Sergeant Michelle Byrne, Carlow Roads Policing Unit, said “we have all become familiar with the saying ‘We are in this together,’ in relation to combating Covid-19. This is a similar situation in relation to road safety. Achieving road safety is a challenge that requires collective co-ordination and collaboration of all road users, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. Individual responsibility is key. On Thursday, we will have a particular focus on lifesaver offences, including targeted mobile phone, speed, seatbelt and intoxicated driving checkpoints and will encompass a further emphasis on disqualified and unaccompanied drivers.