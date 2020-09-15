Cycle lane funding  does not include Tyndall College

RECENT funding secured for a cycle lane on the Kilkenny Road does not take in Tyndall College. More than €500,000 was recently allocated to Carlow for ‘active traffic measures’ and the funds were welcomed by county councillors at their September meeting. €115,000 was earmarked for the development of cycle lanes and footpaths for the Kilkenny Road in the immediate vicinity of IT Carlow.

Cllr Andrea Dalton asked if this would take in Tyndall College and the Institute for Further Education. Director of services Padraig O’Gorman said the funds did not take in Tyndall College, but the council was working on a plan to link in Tyndall with a cycle lane.

Cllr William Paton added that he walks the road regularly and advised that ‘dog poo bins’ be put up as “you can’t walk 30 metres without standing in it”.