Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael Finn

Michael Finn, Drummond House, Drummond, St Mullins, Co Carlow. Peacefully at his home on 14 September 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Rosanna (nee Doyle). Loving father of Ann, Tom, Martin and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Andrew, daughters-in-law Rita and Margaret, brother Laurence (Sonny), sisters Philomina, Anne (Babs) and Kathleen, grandchildren John, Sarah, Andrew and Michael Boland, Michael, Patrick, Richard and Thomas Finn, great-granddaughter Rosa Boland, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home at Drummond House, Drummond, St Mulins, Co Carlow (R95VK2C) on Tuesday 15 September from 11am. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday in St Brendan’s Church, Drummond. Burial afterwards in St Mullins Cemetery. Due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and friends.

Shane Nolan

Shane Nolan, 75 Ashfield, Bagenalstown, Carlow

In St. Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Molly and Sean. Sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona, daughters Molly and Alannah, sons Ryan and Kayden, Brothers Martin, Kevin, Declan and David, mother-in-law Trish, brother-in-law David, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Cara McKiernan

Caroline (Cara) McKIERNAN (née Gahan)

106 Riverview Close, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow

Cara McKiernan died 14 September (peacefully) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, formerly of Tullow.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Darryl and Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, Michael’s partner Amber, grandson Donagh, brothers and sisters P.J, Jimmy, Anto (RIP), Breda (RIP), Joe, Marie, Noel, Chris, Tina and Ger, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

James (Jimmy) Kelly

Jimmy Kelly, Sutton, London and formerly of “Kelly’s Bullring”, The Rushes, Ballickmoyler, Carlow.

He died 24 August 2020 in London. Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary Keating, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm for family and close friends in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in Arles Cemetery.

The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.