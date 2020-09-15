Fianna Fáil needs new leader says Ó Cuív

Fianna Fáil TD for Galway-West Éamon Ó Cuív has called for a new leader of the party after a Red C Poll in the Business Port this weekend saw support for the party fall by 5 per cent.

Fianna Fáil now have rating of 10 per cent, while Fine Gael and Sinn Féin’s points remained unchanged at 35 and 27 per cent respectively.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Mr Ó Cuív said he is opposed to the current Government arrangement.

“You can sit there and watch what was a very large party go into terminal decline. We need to look at everything again, we haven’t yet had a review of the election, we haven’t looked at what’s going wrong since the election”.

Last week, fellow Fianna Fáil TD Marc McSharry criticised the Taoiseach, saying Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was “running rings” around the Mr Martin.

Mr Ó Cuív remarked on Mr McSharry’s comments saying: “Listen to solid Fianna Fáil people saying he’s upstaging Micheal Martin.

“I do think we need a new leader, I do believe we need a change of direction,” said Mr Ó Cuív, who would not speculate on who he thought should be the new leader of the party.

With Fine Gaels strengthening position in the polls, Mr Ó Cuív was asked if he was fearful that Mr Varadkar’s party would pull their support from the current Government arrangement, to which he said he felt Fianna Fáil would love to have the support pulled for them.