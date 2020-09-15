Latest Covid-19 figures

At least one further case of Covid-19 in Carlow was confirmed on Monday evening.

The case or cases were among 208 reported nationally.

The exact Carlow increase will not be known until Tuesday evening due to how the Department of Health publish figures.

The cumulative county figure did rise by one to 258 on Monday evening reflecting Sunday’s confirmed cases.

The rolling seven day figure for Carlow is four cases and 14 cases over the last 14 days.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Monday.

Of the cases notified on Monday:

108 in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

98 are men / 110 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

18 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence.

“In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community. This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.”

“Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence.”