Man dies in Co Galway road crash

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. File photo

A man has died following a road collision in Co Galway.

Gardaí are at the scene of the single vehicle crash which occurred on the L1313 at Gortachalla, Moycullen at about 9.55pm on Monday night.

The driver, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera footage, are asked to contact Salthill Garda station (091 514 720), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.