Sandymount cycle path plans halt after local backlash

By Sarah Slater

A computer rendering of the proposed cycle path on Strand Road in Sandymount. Photo: Dublin City Council.

A two-way cycleway planned for a busy seafront road has been halted until next year.

The cycling route in Sandymount would have reduced cars to one lane, but local residents are strongly opposed to it.

Dublin City Council received a total of 2,500 submissions during public consultation which ended on Monday.

The controversial plan involves placing a two-lane cycle lane along the seafront on Strand Road, Sandymount reducing traffic to one lane southbound as a six-month trial.

It is understood that the submissions were running two to one in support, but among Sandymount residents there is significant opposition to the plan going ahead.

Opposition

Scores of local people highlighted that they believe that heavy traffic would be displaced onto already busy residential streets.

The Council has said that huge amount of submissions will have to be reviewed over the coming months and that further “traffic modelling will take place before another round of public consultation.”

The proposed cycleway forms part of Covid-19 measures to encourage greater use of cycling and walking for commuters travelling shorter distances and leaving public transport to those who have no alternative.

However, local residents in Sandymount feared that northbound traffic looking to cross the East Link bridge would be forced to go through the village and small residential streets leading to greater congestion.

Eoghan Heneghan, a local resident pointed out that Sandymount already has the RDS, Aviva Stadium and 3Arena close to it which already experiences heavy traffic when events are taking place.

The move could block streets completely and create gridlock if one lane is removed from strand road, Mr Heneghan added.

However, Dublin Cycling Campaign spokesperson Kevin Baker said they are “very disappointed” with the delay. Mr Baker pointed out that the city is facing two emergencies – Covid-19 and climate change – and that actions need to be taken quickly.