Taxi drivers strike over lack of support during Covid pandemic

Taxi drivers at a barricade take part in a protest in Merrion Square, Dublin, calling for greater support during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Thousands of taxi drivers brought traffic to a standstill in Dublin and across the country on Monday morning in a protest over financial supports.

The drivers called for the Government to put a range of financial assistance in place for the sector to help them get back to work.

They argue the pandemic has had a huge impact on their business and will put them out of work without help.

One driver said there had been “no support”, while another claimed the industry had been “decimated”.

In Dublin they are also protesting over attempts to ban taxis from bus lanes. Similarly, they want to be allowed to keep older cars on the road and are demanding a hold is placed on the issuing of new taxi licences.

Demonstrating drivers in Dublin are still making their from Heuston Station causing heavy traffic along the quays through to Bachelors Walk.